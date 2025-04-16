"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Titanic passengers ate Melton pies as one of their final meals
Our Headline of the Day Award goes to (who else?) the Melton Times.
The judges are anxious to point out that there is no reason to think the pies played any part in the sinking of the vessel.
