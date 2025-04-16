Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Titanic passengers ate Melton pies as one of their final meals





Our Headline of the Day Award goes to (who else?) the Melton Times.

The judges are anxious to point out that there is no reason to think the pies played any part in the sinking of the vessel.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)