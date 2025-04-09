Lord Bonkers' Diary: Sauce for the Gandalf

Wednesday
I descend to the Servants’ Hall, where Cook is manifestly in charge of wrapping food parcels for our cousins in the US State of New Rutland: “No, that Stilton’s not too ripe, my girl. Foreigners like strong flavours. And make sure you screw those jars as tight as tight – we don’t want to give the poor Americans salmon-error and bolshevism. And write the contents on the parcel or the customs and exercise men will be after us.”
It’s only fair that we should Do Our Bit: the Americans kept us going during the last war with their nylons, chewing gum and spam. As Cook would put it: what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the Gandalf.
