Ed Davey, Nick Clegg, Paddy Ashdown... and hedgehogs

Ed Davey has posted this charming photo of him and Victoria Collins visiting a hedgehog sanctuary in Harpenden.
It puts me in mind of a Liberal England post from New Year's Day 2016:
Today in someone's review of the year I came across an interview Nick Clegg gave to the Evening Standard on the eve of the general election:Looking back at the campaign, it is the comic moments he remembers. For instance, his first visit was to a hedgehog sanctuary, with Paddy Ashdown. Ashdown muttered under his breath to Clegg: "When I was in the Special Boat Service we used to eat hedgehogs."
No wonder Ed is keen to repair our relations with the hedgehog community.
That said, if you do have it in mind to eat one of the creatures, my old post will tell you how to cook it. Blame Malcolm Saville.
