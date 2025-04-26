"This is going to hurt me more than it hurts you"

A TES story from 2017:
YouGov asked 2,060 British adults whether a list of things that have disappeared from British life “should or should not be brought back once Britain leave the EU”.
In total, 27 per cent said that corporal punishment in schools “should be brought back”.
However, there was a big difference in support for the idea between Remain and Leave voters.
Forty-two per cent of Leave voters wanted to see the return of corporal punishment compared to only 14 per cent of those who voted Remain.
Corporal punishment was outlawed in state schools in 1986, but remained legal in independent schools until Parliament overwhelmingly voted for a full ban in 1998.
A TES poll in 2008 found that one fifth of teachers supported “the right to use corporal punishment in extreme cases”.
