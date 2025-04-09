Beware the Bermuda Triangle of the Norfolk Broads

Worrying words from East Anglia Bylines if you're planning a holiday on the Norfolk Broads this summer:
A mysterious spate of sinkings along a remote stretch of the River Yare has prompted growing concern from the Broads Authority (BA), as costs mount and investigators struggle to find answers.
Six vessels have already sunk this year, including two within weeks of each other in the same three-mile section between Reedham and the Berney Arms. The unusual pattern of incidents has sparked comparisons with the infamous Bermuda Triangle – the area of the Atlantic Ocean known for the unexplained disappearances of ships and aircraft.
Despite extensive surveys, including by specialist dive teams, BA officers say they are no closer to understanding why so many boats are going down.
The photo above shows the railway swing bridge over the River Yare at Reedham.
No comments:
Post a Comment