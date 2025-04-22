Sir John Curitce: It's a five-horse race

John Curtice previews the local elections for the Mirror this morning:
The local elections on May 1st take place in unprecedented circumstances. Never before have both Labour, whose current average poll rating is just 24%, and the Conservatives, on 22%, been so unpopular at the same time. Both are struggling to keep pace with Reform, narrowly ahead on 25%.
British politics was once a two-horse race between Conservative and Labour. Now it is a fragmented five-way battle. Even the Greens (9%) are at a record high in the polls, while the Liberal Democrats (14%) are a force once more.
And the most encouraging part?
In taking votes from the Conservatives, Reform could simply help the Liberal Democrats, who always do better in local elections than in the national polls, take key seats from Kemi Badenoch’s party, such as in Oxfordshire. Despite the party’s current unpopularity, even Labour might pick up some Tory seats too, with Nottinghamshire a key target.
A couple of points:ReplyDelete
1) Will Reform replicate their current opinion polling when their core supporters generally aren't interested in local government?
2) All eyes will be on Nottinghamshire, but they always should be, it's the most important place in England
"The richest plum of them all", as Sir Hiss describes Nottingham in the 1974 Disney Robin Hood.ReplyDelete
At this point I am obliged to point out that Leicester was a Roman city several centuries before Nottingham was a collection of mud huts called Snotengaham.ReplyDelete