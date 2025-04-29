Violent Bonham Carter: Someone's been talking out of turn

When I ask him what became of Violent Bonham Carter, Lord Bonkers is evasive. "Some say he is lying low after an unsuccessful attempt to steal the Crown Jewels: others that he is to be found in one of the pillars of the Chiswick flyover," is all the old boy will offer.
If Violent is still with us, he won't be happy that his name is being banded about so freely. Following my earlier examples of 'Violent Bonham Carter' appearing in print, here is a set from the internet.
ABE Books listing for Lantern Slides: The Diaries and Letters of Violet Bonham Carter 1904-1914 edited by Mark Bonham Carter and Mark Pottle
Finest Hour, 133 (Winter 2006-7). Churchill Remembered: CD Review by John Ramsden.
Recruitment of Liberals into the Conservative Party, c. 1906-1935 by Nicholas Martin Cott (PhD thesis, University of Newcastle, 2015)
The making of Orpington: British political culture and the strange revival of liberalism,
1958-64 by Y. Membery (PhD thesis, University of Maastricht, 2021)
"A gent to his fingertips" was also how people described Violent - particularly if he had just threatened them.
