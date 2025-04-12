Lord Bonkers' Diary: The most sensible member of the new Liberal Democrat intake

Saturday
How sad that an innocent act by Jennie, quite the most sensible member of the new Liberal Democrat intake in my experience, has been blown up out of all proportion! There can be few MPs who have not crossed the floor at one time or another to have their tummy rubbed. I know I did.
The whole affair has placed a hefty spoke in the wheel of my scheme to encourage government MPs to cross in the opposite direction. I had planned for Jennie to wander over carrying a copy of Labour’s last manifesto in her mouth, lay it at the feet of carefully selected MPs and then give them her saddest look.
I’m no Clement Freud, but if I know my human psychology, this would have had those MPs sobbing, begging for forgiveness and promising to take on an arduous Focus round within minutes.
