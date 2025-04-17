The Joy of Six 1348

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, calls for adoptive parents to be given more support: "Adoption is often viewed as the happy ending in a child’s journey through trauma and instability, but for many families across the UK, it marks the beginning of a far more complex and challenging chapter."
"Banning books will only drive young people online for answers, where they are more likely to encounter content produced by people who have no interest in equipping them with the information and skills they need to navigate the world. In this age of digital exposure and misinformation, librarians play a more vital role than ever. We should trust them to do their jobs." Alison Hicks on the need to resist the growing pressure on British schools to censor their libraries.
Phoebe Weston meets the volunteers who are restoring ancient hedges.
Bob Fischer talks to Devan Stanfield (Kay Harker) 40 years after the BBC production of The Box of Delights: "I’d worked on television before. I’d done two shows – John Wyndham’s Chocky and Nina Bawden’s The Robbers – so I’d been on set with some very good actors. But I’d never been in a lead role, and I’d never done anything particularly intense. Most of my scenes had been opposite other kids. So that moment on the platform, where I’m face-to-face with Patrick Troughton, really close up, and he switched it on… yeah. I didn’t really have to act."
"A draw or two in the next two series could well go a long way to determining the overarching success or failure of the Bazball project. Time, then, for Stokes to rethink when it comes to the draw and embrace the grey in an increasingly black and white world." James Wallace defends the draw in cricket.
