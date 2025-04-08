Tuesday, April 08, 2025

Lord Bonkers' Diary: We fell to fisticuffs

Lord Bonkers has always been one to keep up with the latest political developments in political communication; here he enters the world of podcasting. 

Tuesday

To Oakham’s cyber-quarter to record my weekly podcast with the Duke of Rutland. You know the idea: put together two chaps you’d expect to fall out and see if they can get on even so – Naomi Campbell and Patrick Stewart have been doing it for years. 

The first time the Duke and I recorded one of the things, conversation turned to the ownership of certain Stilton mines outside Cropwell Bishop, harsh words were exchanged and we fell to fisticuffs. 

I assumed we wouldn’t be asked back, but the producers phoned a few days later to say it was their most downloaded offering ever and could we do it every week? 

And so we have, though I always take the precaution of wearing a cricket box Just In Case.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

