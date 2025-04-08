Lord Bonkers' Diary: We fell to fisticuffs

Tuesday
To Oakham’s cyber-quarter to record my weekly podcast with the Duke of Rutland. You know the idea: put together two chaps you’d expect to fall out and see if they can get on even so – Naomi Campbell and Patrick Stewart have been doing it for years.
The first time the Duke and I recorded one of the things, conversation turned to the ownership of certain Stilton mines outside Cropwell Bishop, harsh words were exchanged and we fell to fisticuffs.
I assumed we wouldn’t be asked back, but the producers phoned a few days later to say it was their most downloaded offering ever and could we do it every week?
And so we have, though I always take the precaution of wearing a cricket box Just In Case.
No comments:
Post a Comment