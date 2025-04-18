Chris "Two Wards" Twells surfaces as an Independent in Cornwall

Remember Chris Twells? He was the Liberal Democrat who got himself elected to represent wards in Salford and the Cotswolds at the same time.
As a result, his party membership was suspended, though one distinguished parliamentarian spoke up for him:
Well, the Falmouth Packet appears to have discovered him standing, under the name Chris Green, as an Independent in Truro’s Boscawen and Redannick ward in the Cornwall Council election on 1 May.
Lord Bonkers comments: "Win one seat and you're a hero: win two and everyone complains." https://t.co/Pauumqex7O— Jonathan Calder (@lordbonkers) May 13, 2023
As he tells the paper in his statement, there's no reason why he shouldn't stand for the council, though both the local Greens and Mebyon Kernow appear to have said "thanks but no thanks" to his suggestion that he should stand for them.
