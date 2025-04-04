Tory MSP Jamie Greene quits party over "Reform-lite agenda"

The STV News report says Greene warned that the party is "deserting the middle ground" in an effort to "chase the votes of Reform Party supporters" and "fringe right-wing" Scottish voters:
"I cannot be part of a narrative which has become Trumpesque in both style and substance."
"Instead of proudly leading on equality, we now run the very serious and immediate risk of becoming once again the party of social division and morality wars."
Greene has been a West Scotland region MSP since 2016. His resignation is confirmation that the liberal approach that brought the Scottish Tories some success under Ruth Davidson is no more.
The danger for the Tories now is that the far-right voters they are chasing will still prefer Reform, while disenchanted liberal Tories will look elsewhere.
