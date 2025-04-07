"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, April 07, 2025
Boris Johnson squawks in pain after he's bitten by an ostrich through car window
It didn't take the judges long to give our Headline of the Day Award to the Mirror.
In fact they've knocked off early and gone down the pub.
No comments:
Post a Comment