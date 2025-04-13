Lord Bonkers' Diary: The Penguin Book of Penguins

This is the end of our latest visit to Bonkers Hall, but Sister Sid and all your favourites will be back in a couple of months.
Sunday
Back from St Asquith’s, I am telephoned by Danny Chambers. I pretend at first to be a Chinese takeaway in Oakham, but when it becomes clear he’s not trying to get me to foster more animals, I relent. He is after news of Sid, the penguin who chose to remain at the Convent of Our Lady of the Ballot Boxes rather than return to the South Atlantic with his fellow Spheniscidae.
I am pleased to tell him that the Mother Superior makes a good report of Sister Sid, and is even thinking of recommending his inclusion in the next Penguin Book of Penguins.
