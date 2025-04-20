The judges are always pleased to be able to make our Headline of the Day Award to a new publication, so well done to the Watton & Swaffham Times on its first win.
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Swaffham Town Council scraps plans for 5ft duck statue
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 12:10 pm
