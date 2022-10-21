A church on the edge: St Mary's, Happisburgh

I visited Happisburgh once. I wanted to see the eroding cliffs and liked the unexpected way its name was pronounced.
Simon Knott shows you the cliffs, pronounces the village's name correctly and shows you Happisburgh's fine church.
One story he does not tell is the one about Arthur Conan Doyle staying at the inn in the village and being inspired by the landlord's young son and his interest in codes to write the Sherlock Holmes story The Adventure of the Dancing Men.
In 2006 Norman Lamb unveiled a plaque commemorating Conan Doyle's visit.
