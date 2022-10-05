Conservative-controlled East Yorkshire votes for Lib Dem motion against fracking

The is evidence today that the Conservative leadership's enthusiasm for fracking does not extend even to their own councillors. Tory-controlled East Yorkshire council has voted overwhelmingly against fracking within its boundaries.
Drill or Drop? reports:
A Liberal Democrat motion committed the council to write to Liz Truss, her business secretary and the climate minister reinforcing the county’s opposition to fracking in the county.
A full meeting of the council in Beverley this afternoon voted by 49 votes in favour, with none against and six abstentions.
There were no speeches against the motion and it was supported by the council leader, Jonathan Owen.
