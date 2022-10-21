Friday, October 21, 2022

The Evening Standard says naturists have hailed the first bison born wild in the UK for thousands of years

We don't have a Standfirst of the Day Award, but if we did the Evening Standard would have walked away with it for its:

The first wild bison has been born in the UK for thousands of years in what has been hailed as a "monumental moment" by naturists.

And here's a screenshot, just in case the Standard corrects it.




But I doubt it will - it's already made fun of its mistake in a "what are we like?" tweet.


I've read enough old stories via the British Newspaper Archive to realise there was never a golden age of error-free papers, but come on guys. Find some subeditors and raise your game.

