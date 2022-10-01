Saturday, October 01, 2022

Cat known for bringing random objects home returns with a sex toy

 





Thanks to the acquisitive Demo, the Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award.

The judges did note, however, that Demo lives in Calidicot, Gwent, and they were later heard mumbling about "clickbait".

