Reunion: Life is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me)

Before We Didn't Start the Fire, before It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine), there was Life is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled me). Maybe REM were influenced by the brackets?
I saw this in an old chart on Twitter the other day. I don't suppose I've heard it since it was a hit in 1974, but I immediately remembered it and smiled.
Reunion were a group of session musicians who came together to record this track. The singer is Jeoy Levine, who had already enjoyed some success with bubble-gum and novelty records, notably Yummy Yummy Yummy by Ohio Express.
I've chosen a video with the lyrics for your greater enjoyment. They were written by Norman Delph, who was the Velvet Underground's first producer.
And because the song is from the Seventies, you get a guitar solo when the verbal invention briefly runs out.
