Friday, October 07, 2022

M﻿an admits to spreading porn images around villages


BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award for this tale of life in High Leicestershire:

A﻿ man has admitted to leaving pornographic images around three Leicestershire villages over a "significant period of time".

Hundreds of the images, which were printed onto A4 paper, have been found around Billesdon, Tilton on the Hill and Hungarton, police said.

Officers arrested a 62-year-old man from Oakham under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.

Reader's voice: What this post needs is a pay off involving a village in that part of the county.

How about: "It's a good thing he didn't leave those images in Tugby"?

That'll have to do.

