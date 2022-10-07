BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award for this tale of life in High Leicestershire:
A man has admitted to leaving pornographic images around three Leicestershire villages over a "significant period of time".
Hundreds of the images, which were printed onto A4 paper, have been found around Billesdon, Tilton on the Hill and Hungarton, police said.
Officers arrested a 62-year-old man from Oakham under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.
Reader's voice: What this post needs is a pay off involving a village in that part of the county.
How about: "It's a good thing he didn't leave those images in Tugby"?
That'll have to do.
