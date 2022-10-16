Leonard Cohen: Tower of Song

In 2016 Leonard Cohen wrote a final letter to his friend and muse Marianne Ihlen, who was dying:
Well Marianne it’s come to this time when we are really so old and our bodies are falling apart and I think I will follow you very soon. Know that I am so close behind you that if you stretch out your hand, I think you can reach mine.
And you know that I’ve always loved you for your beauty and your wisdom, but I don’t need to say anything more about that because you know all about that. But now, I just want to wish you a very good journey. Goodbye old friend. Endless love, see you down the road.
Cohen died later that year.
No comments:
Post a Comment