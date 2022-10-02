Sunday, October 02, 2022

Compensation scheme opens for victims of the Jesus Army


The dangers posed by religious cults were emphasised by a story posted on BBC News a few days ago:

A compensation scheme for survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the now-defunct Jesus Army has opened.

In 2019, ex-members told the BBC how children suffered abuse on a "prolific scale", with most claims relating to incidents between the 1970s and 1990s.

The Jesus Fellowship Church Trust (JFCT) said survivors could be entitled to compensation, a written apology and an "acceptance of responsibility".

The Jesus Army's headquarters were in Northampton - I took the photo above in 2017 - and they held property worth £50m in London and across the Midlands when they shut down in 2020.

I recall seeing their vehicles passing through Market Harborough from time to time. They gave of a hippyish, Scooby Doo vibe at odds with the dark realities of this cult.

If you wish, you can learn more about the Jesus Army from this BBC report.

Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

I am quite shocked by the video report. When I lived in Northampton around the corner from a Jesus Army house I found them to be nothing but helpful. Also as a newly single mother was regularly invited to tea to one of their homes in Kettering. It just goes to show you don't know what goes on behind closed doors. I trust that justice will be served

02 October, 2022 22:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)