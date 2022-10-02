Compensation scheme opens for victims of the Jesus Army

The dangers posed by religious cults were emphasised by a story posted on BBC News a few days ago:
A compensation scheme for survivors of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the now-defunct Jesus Army has opened.
In 2019, ex-members told the BBC how children suffered abuse on a "prolific scale", with most claims relating to incidents between the 1970s and 1990s.
The Jesus Fellowship Church Trust (JFCT) said survivors could be entitled to compensation, a written apology and an "acceptance of responsibility".
The Jesus Army's headquarters were in Northampton - I took the photo above in 2017 - and they held property worth £50m in London and across the Midlands when they shut down in 2020.
I recall seeing their vehicles passing through Market Harborough from time to time. They gave of a hippyish, Scooby Doo vibe at odds with the dark realities of this cult.
If you wish, you can learn more about the Jesus Army from this BBC report.
1 comment:
I am quite shocked by the video report. When I lived in Northampton around the corner from a Jesus Army house I found them to be nothing but helpful. Also as a newly single mother was regularly invited to tea to one of their homes in Kettering. It just goes to show you don't know what goes on behind closed doors. I trust that justice will be served
Post a Comment