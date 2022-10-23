Write a guest post for Liberal England

I welcome guest posts on Liberal England. Not only that: I'm happy to publish posts on subjects far beyond the Liberal Democrats and British politics.
If you'd like to write something for this blog, please send me an email so we can discuss your idea.
I'm happy to entertain a wide variety of views, but I'd hate you to spend your time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish.
Here are the 10 most recent guest posts on Liberal England:
- Carry On up the Brexit - Stuart Whomsley
- Why the Progressive Alliance is irrelevant in Batley and Spen - Matthew Pennell
- Is a Yellow Wall emerging? - Matthew Pennell
- We need a new generation of Liberal Clubs - Matthew Pennell
- Saving Church Langton's open space from the Diocese of Leicester - Anthony Lawton
- The Bielsa dream is over - Stuart Whomsley
- Can trade unions make a big comeback? - Stuart Whomsley
- The essays and reviews of Angela Carter - Cathy Kirby
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian: Were Malcolm Muggeridge and Mervyn Stockwood very naughty boys? - David Grace
- A newspaper for and by Leicester people - Reece Stafferton
