Boris Johnson's 2019 purge will haunt the Tories for years to come

If Rishi Sunak was meant to offer a fresh start, then his first cabinet was deeply disappointing. There was little sign of a cabinet of all the talents, made possible by the soothing of old enmities, beyond the return of Michael Gove.
In fact it's hard not to be depressed at many of the names he brought back or kept on yesterday: Gavin Williamson, Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab, Thérèse Coffey.
If you try to come up with a list of four more encouraging names, you are likely to come up with something like: David Gauke, Dominic Grieve, Justine Greening, Rory Stewart.
Trouble is, none of that four is still in the Commons. All were among the 21 Conservative MPs who lost the whip in September 2019 for, in effect, voting against a no-deal Brexit.
Gauke stood as an Independent in the general election later that year, while the other three did not defend their seats under any label.
It's clear that Boris Johnson's 2019 purge will continue to hurt his party for years to come, and not just because it cannot spare people of that talent.
If the Conservative Party is to have a future that does not involve a permanent shift to being the English Nationalist Party, then at some point the moderates are going to have to fight back.
And if they are going to do so, those moderates and the party as a whole will need a leader - a Tory version of Neil Kinnock, if you will.
It's possible to imagine that such a figure can be found among the four names I chose. It's much harder to imagine he or she is to be found in Sunak's new cabinet.
Your point here is spot on. But one quibble... Dominic Grieve did attempt to defend his Beaconsfield seat, as an Independent, and the Lib Dems didn't put up a candidate. He came second, with 29%, to the official Tory's 56%. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beaconsfield_(UK_Parliament_constituency)
Historically, Beaconsfield often had Liberals in second place, and looks like it could have been one where the Lib Dems became really competitive in the '90s, although for whatever reason they didn't. Former Liberal candidates include Stephen Lloyd and Paul Tyler. Paul Tyler came second in in 1982 by-election, beating the Labour candidate, who was a certain Tony Blair. Dr A.
