Christopher Rainbow: Give Me What I Cry For

I don't suppose I've heard this record since it was on Radio One or Radio Luxembourg in 1974 - it doesn't seem to have troubled the charts - but when it was mentioned on Twitter the other day I remembered it at once.
The artist's real name was Christopher Harley, but as 1974 was the year when Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel were everywhere, he borrowed his stage name from a BBC reporter of the day.
Rainbow kept going as a single artist through the Seventies, then joined the Alan Parsons Project and Camel.
His greatest success came as a producer, where he had much to do with the rise of Runrig. He died at his home on Skye in 2015.
