Simon Hughes makes phone-hacking claim against the owners of the Daily Mail

From the Guardian this evening:
The paper says this is the first time the publisher of the Daily Mail has faced a legal claim based on allegations of voicemail interception.
The Daily Mail’s parent company is facing its first legal claim for phone hacking, after the former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes filed a case against the newspaper publisher.Hughes is alleging that Associated Newspapers – the owner of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline – misused his private information. He is expected to claim that the newspaper publisher employed a private investigator who improperly accessed his voicemail messages.
