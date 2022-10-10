Monday, October 10, 2022

Simon Hughes makes phone-hacking claim against the owners of the Daily Mail

From the Guardian this evening:
The Daily Mail’s parent company is facing its first legal claim for phone hacking, after the former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes filed a case against the newspaper publisher.

Hughes is alleging that Associated Newspapers – the owner of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline – misused his private information. He is expected to claim that the newspaper publisher employed a private investigator who improperly accessed his voicemail messages.
The paper says this is the first time the publisher of the Daily Mail has faced a legal claim based on allegations of voicemail interception.
