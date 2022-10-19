Tory deputy chief whip: "I am fucking furious and I don’t give a fuck any more"

Apologies for the bad language, but it's Isabel Hardman on the Spectator website quoting the comments of the resigning Conservative deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker this evening.
Hardman writes:
Wendy Morton has now left the post of chief whip after the government folded on the opposition day fracking vote being treated as a "confidence issue". MPs were warned they would lose the Tory whip if they didn't vote with the government.
One MP who witnessed Morton walking past with the Prime Minister’s PPS, tells me: "She's as mad as thunder and is saying 'unbelievable'."
Craig Whittaker has just come out of the lobby and said "I am fucking furious and I don’t give a fuck any more."
She says there are also reports of the bullying of MPs before the vote.
1 comment:
If anyone's heart is bleeding for the plight of the Conservative Party, www.blood.co.uk seems to be the place to help overcome the shortage of donors, as recently reported in the media.
Post a Comment