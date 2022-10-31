Alex Wagner will fight Shrewsbury and Atcham for the Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have selected Bowbrook councillor and NHS campaigner Alex Wagner to stand for Shrewsbury and Atcham at the next general election.
reports the Shropshire Star, whose readers will know that Bowbrook is a locale in the North West of Shrewsbury.
Shropshire Lib Dems have achieved wonders in local elections over the past few years, and that record of success had a lot to do with the party being able to come from third place to win the North Shropshire parliamentary by-election last December.
Shrewsbury is a seat that both the Lib Dems and Labour will have in their sites, not least because the sitting Conservative member is the egregious Daniel Kawczynski.
Alex told the Star:
"People here deserve the very best, yet often have the worst services in the country. Our NHS services are in the fourth-division, our roads are crumbling, and it feels like we don’t have a voice at Westminster.
"There needs to be a local choice on the ballot paper next election who is dedicated to banging the drum to get Shrewsbury a fair deal. I’m putting myself forward to do just that.
"North Shropshire has a fantastic, hard-working Lib Dem MP who has been tireless in fighting for our county - I want to follow in Helen Morgan’s footsteps and beat the Conservatives here too."
