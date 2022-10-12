"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Alexei Sayle in conversation with Frank Cottrell Boyce
Recorded at the Liverpool Philharmonic in April 2016 when he had recently published his second volume of autobiography, Thatcher Stole My Trousers. The first was titled Stalin Ate My Homework.
1 comment:
I loved the audiobook of the first volume and was almost resentful at having to read the second book for myself. I always assumed that Sayle had been a pseudo-Communist for comic effect, but no, he was the genuine article.
As for Cottrell-Boyce, I was one of his Dad's students. Frank Boyce senior was a lovely man and almost too modest to say that the guest speaker (then a Brookside writer) he once arranged for us was his own son.
Do check out (on YouTube) the interview that Richard Herring made with Cottrell-Boyce a couple of years ago. It deserves a blog entry of its own.
