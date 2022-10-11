Purple Horizons: Nature recovery in the West Midlands

Extending across 10,000 hectares on the North-West fringes of the West Midlands conurbation, the Purple Horizons project is restoring and connecting fragmented heathlands to create a mosaic of heathland, wetland, woodland and grassland landscapes.
The area will be vital for the recovery and long-term resilience of the area’s reptiles, birds and pollinators, and will help connect Sutton Park with Cannock Chase and local wildlife trust nature reserves.
Purple Horizons is one of five nature recovery projects launched by Natural England and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in May. I hope it thrives, though the government now seems more interested in landscape despoliation.
