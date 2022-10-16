Ludlow's town wall still awaits repair 10 years after it collapsed

Andy Boddington writes on his blog:
I visited the site on Friday. I am shocked by the state of the collapsed area. There are sycamores and a buddleia growing out of the rubble of the collapsed wall. All vegetation needs removing as a matter of urgency to prevent further damage to the wall.
Tomorrow Ludlow's town council will discuss the walls, but will do so without the press or public present.
As Andy says:
This long saga needs to end but frankly I am not confident of it being resolved and the wall rebuilt within five years. The cost to the town council will be astronomical, perhaps up to third of its annual budget.When the walls collapsed in 2013, there were a wide range of heritage grants available. With the tightening of public finances, and set to get tighter according to the latest Chancellor this weekend, it will get much more difficult to get a grant.
No comments:
Post a Comment