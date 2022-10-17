John Rogers follows the mythical river of Dagenham

John Rogers follows the Gores Brook, describing the walk on YouTube as follows:
Our walk starts in Parsloes Park in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham ... We walk the buried section of the Gores Brook. There are plans to daylight the brook from its culvert, a project by Thames 21 with the support of the Mayor of London.
We then follow the Gores Brook above ground as it flows through Goresbrook Park, across Ripple Road, and past Dagenham Asda where the 145 bus terminates.
Our riparian adventure then plunges us into a post-industrial landscape created by the ghost of the Ford Motor Works at Dagenham as we walk along Chequers Road, crossing Dagenham Dock Station and passing beneath the A13 road. Turning into Choats Road we once again meet the Gores Brook and follow footpath 47 to the point where the Gores Brook makes its confluence with the Thames at Horse Shoe Corner.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
No comments:
Post a Comment