Ana Savage Gunn wins Name of the Day - and will be the Lib Dem candidate if there's a Wellingborough by-election

This will take place if the recall petition for Peter Bone receives the necessary 7940 signatures.
North Northamptonshire Lib Dems tell us all about Ana:
Ana was born and raised in Northamptonshire, and brings a wealth of experience in public service and care with her.
She joined Northamptonshire Police in 1985 and rose to the rank of Inspector, serving across the county - including in Wellingborough - and she supervised the tactical firearms team.
In 1994, Ana helped run security at the Atlanta Olympics and a couple of years after this became a law enforcement consultant in the US before her return to the UK and Northamptonshire.
When COVID-19 broke out Ana retrained as a Health Care Assistant and worked in her mother’s care home before becoming a COVID clinic coordinator in the county.
Ana continues to work at the care home, and is a trustee of Northamptonshire Carers, located in Wellingborough.
