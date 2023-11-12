Tom and Bill Hartley provide our Trivial Fact of the Day

England named their squads for their 50-over and T20 cricket internationals against the West Indies next month.
Included in the 50-over squad is the Lancashire spinner Tom Hartley, who provides us with out Trivial Fact of the Day.
This is because he's the son of Bill Hartley, the British athlete of the 1970s,
Bill Hartley was Britain's second-best 400m hurdler of his day, behind Alan Pascoe, and won silver at the 1974 Commonwealth Games. He and Pascoe were both in the England 400m relay team that won silver at those games and the British team that won gold in the sasme event at the European Championships the same year.
This was in an era when medals for British athletes in major championships were rarer than they are today.
There's an article about the Hartleys, father and son, on the Cricketer website.
