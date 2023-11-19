David Bowie: Queen Bitch

At the height of his fame, the Radio 1 disc jockey Sturt Henry had 11 million people listening to his Saturday morning show. I was one of them, and it was there - around 1971 - that I first became aware of David Bowie.
Henry, as I remember it, was always talking about the Bowie albums Hunky Dory and - later - Aladdin Sane.
It was also through Henry that I first heard Lou Reed, particularly Walk on the Wild Side and Satellite of Love.
So when choosing Queen Bitch, a song Bowie wrote under the influence of and as a tribute to Reed, it was natural that I should think of Henry.
Henry was dropped by Radio 1 in 1974 amid suggestions that overindulgence in alcohol or cannabis was causing him to slur his speech on air. In fact, he was suffering from multiple sclerosis, a condition to which he succumbed in 1995 at the age of 53. There was a good obituary by Chris Welch in the Independent.
Reed followed him in 2013 and Bowie in 2016, so we may never know what a bibbity-bobbity hat was.
