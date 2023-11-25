More than 800 episodes of Doctor Who available on BBC iPlayer

My Doctor was Jon Pertwee, though Roger Delgado as The Master and Nicholas Courtney as the Brigadier did just as much to make those years special.
To celebrate the show's 60th birthday, the BBC has put every Doctor Who episode it can - more than 800 - and many other related programmes on iPlayer.
Though I fully approved of the show's revival in 2005, I rarely watch it. Perhaps, with its talk of 'story arcs' and 'showrunners', I feel has it has its devoted adult fans too much in mind.
So if you click on the image above you will be taken to the the first of the five episodes of the 1971 story The Daemons.
With is flavours of folk horror, M.R. James and Dennis Wheatley, The Daemons is very 1971 indeed.
And I have another reason for liking it. The Daemons was filmed at Aldbourne in Wiltshire, and in September 1996 I gave the Richard Jefferies Society Birthday Lecture in that village's Memorial Hall.
