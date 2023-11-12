Elvis Costello: Brilliant Mistake

Brilliant Mistake was written for Elvis Costello's 1985 album King of America, and provides that album with its opening track and title.
The critics agree the song is about Costello's own experiences in the US, both infatuated with and repulsed by the society he found there.
Maybe it was the infatuation that saw him discard his usual backing band The Attractions for all but one of the album's tracks.
Costello says he wrote Brilliant Mistake with The Attractions' sound in mind, but was disappointed with what they made of it and used The Confederates, a group of US session musicians he put together for the album, instead.
