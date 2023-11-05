New plans for the hotel that gave Craven Arms its name

The small town of Craven Arms in Shropshire was named after a hotel. But the Craven Arms Hotel has seen better days.
Now the Shropshire Star reports that plans to convert part of it to flats have been submitted to Shropshire Council.
The paper quotes Chris Naylor, the Liberal Democrat PPC for the South Shropshire constituency:
"Everyone driving through Craven Arms up and down the A49 sees this huge building boarded up and basically an eyesore. I'm delighted there’s a good chance now that it will get a new lease of life.
"As a former licensee myself I know how much a good pub can do for a community."
I often find buildings that local papers described as 'eyesores' picturesque, but I can see what Chris means here. The photo in the Star makes look less appealing than the one I have used here.
And it's great to have an active Lib Dem PPC in South Shropshire, as it gives me a chance to use some of the many photos of that part of the world I have taken over the years.
Another bonus from this report in the Star is that it appears that the Stables Inn, Craven Arms, which I could have sworn I saw being converted into an Indian restaurant some time ago, is still open.
