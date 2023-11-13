The Rutland Bookshop in Uppingham is about to reopen

A note on the shop's Facebook page says:
I am very pleased to note I am re-opening from Thursday 16th November. Opening times will be Thursday - Saturday 1pm - 5pm.
To welcome customers old and new I will be offering a 20% discount on all stock for the rest of November.
Looking forward to seeing you - good books and a cheerful chat guaranteed.
You can find the Rutland Bookshop at 13 High Street West in Uppingham.
I visited the town in August and blogged about all the second-hand bookshops it used to have. Now one of them is to resume trading.
No comments:
Post a Comment