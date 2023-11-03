The disastrous tunnels of the Leominster Canal

Another trip with Paul Whitewick to the remains of the badly engineered and never completed Leominster Canal.
Last time we looked at the remains of the canal's aqueducts: this time the emphasis on tunnels.
The most important tunnel of all - the one that would have taken the canal to the Severn at Stourport - was never built.
There's more about this waterway on the Friends of the Leominster Canal site. There's more from Paul and Rebecca Whitewick about their railway and canal explorations on their website.
