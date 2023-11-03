Friday, November 03, 2023

Bridgnorth Town Council faces £750,000 bill after repairs to wall by cliff railway

From the Shropshire Star:*
Repairing a damaged wall that saw Bridgnorth Cliff Railway close last year is to cost the town council more than £750,000, a public meeting has been told. 
In an update ... on Thursday night, residents were told the cost to repair the damaged wall is set to leave Bridgnorth Town Council with a shortfall in its finances of £500,000. 
On the plus side however, residents were also told that the Cliff Railway could be "free to open" later this month.
This has been a long saga, but it's not yet over. The report suggests the council may seek to recover part of the cost of the work from the owner of the cliff railway.

* These days you have to register to read the best stories on this newspaper's website, but so far there is no charge for doing so.
