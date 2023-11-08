Exploring the hidden passages of St James's with John Rogers

John explains on YouTube:
Our walk today takes into the secret world of St James's with its many passages, courtyards and cellars. We're guided by a route described in Secret London by Andrew Duncan which starts at Piccadilly Circus and goes along Piccadilly.
We then walk through the Wren Church of St James's Piccadilly to Jermyn Street and follow this into Bennet Street and then down a set of steps into Park Place and the home of the Royal Over Seas League.
From here we find Blue Ball Yard and then Spencer House in St James's Place and another secret passage that leads into Green Park. From here a passageway takes us into Cleveland Row and St James's Palace.
Moving towards Pall Mall we explore the wonderful Picking Place, Crown Passage, Angel Passage and King Street before returning to Jermyn Street and then back to Piccadilly Circus.
Through Rogers’ prose, you are beckoned to delve into the world of the “dérive,” a concept cherished by the Situationist International - a practice that involves drifting through urban landscapes in search of the unexpected and the extraordinary. Rogers’ skilful storytelling intertwines the historical, the contemporary, and the speculative, creating a vivid tapestry that immerses readers into the very heart of a city perpetually reinventing itself.
No comments:
Post a Comment