GUEST POST Councillor defections: emergency update

My online Dictionary gives 'Defection: From the Latin defectionem (nominative defectio), desertion, revolt, failure.' It seems that we are now well into the 'revolt' category when it comes to local government councillors leaving the party under whose flag they were first elected.
My intention had been to provide readers with a Christmas special on councillor defections sometime next month. The thinking had been that there wasn’t going to be nearly enough movement since May 2023 to warrant anything before then.
But events 2500 miles away have changed all that. The rate of defections by Labour councillors has accelerated dramatically and they may not have stopped yet.
In bald terms, the net change in councillor defections in the six months since May 2023 is Conservatives down 38, Labour down 55, the Lib Dems down 11, Nationalists down 12 and the Greens down 1.
For a rough-and-ready comparison, the figures from June 2022 to April 2023 were Conservatives –142, Labour -93, Lib Dems -8, Nationalists -4 and Greens +7. (That’s roughly a year, leaving out May when the local elections disguise the movements.)
Defections from the Conservatives have been slow but steady, across 42 different councils. There have been Labour defections in 40 authorities, but 42 councillors in 20 Councils have resigned since 7 October because of the national party’s stance on Israel and Palestine.
Some may have moved to pre-empt expulsions, and others may be considering their position pending new developments in the Middle East or the shadow cabinet. There have been 10 Labour defections in both Oxford and Blackburn with Darwen, and eight former Labour councillors in Sheffield have formed a Community Councillors group.
How many of these councillors are going to campaign (or even vote) for the Labour Party at the next General Election? The inner workings of the Labour Party are a mystery to most people, but if anyone has any knowledge about whether these defections might be short term rather than long term it would be useful to have your comments below.
It has not yet been possible to identify any councillors resigning their seats over the issue - maybe that will come. It’s interesting to note that the main website for the Labour Party has a link titled 'Are you thinking of leaving the Labour Party?'
Incidentally, for comparison, the Lib Dem defections have been in 12 authorities - the arithmetic is confused by some defections to the party. Eight of the Nationalist defections have been in North Lanarkshire, as the result of a dispute with the Group leader. But who knows, there may be more resignations north of the Border soon.
Augustus Carp is the pen name of someone who has been a member of the Liberal Party and then the Liberal Democrats since 1976.
Thanks for this. Report from Oxford: two the Labour councillors who resigned over Israel-Palestine have formed an Independent Group, and others have formed an Oxford Socialist Independent Group. My sense is that the former looks like similar localist groups when there is a split from a national party. The latter feels more like it is a play within Labour politics (although I'm sure the people concerned do feel very deeply about Israel-Palestine).
By the way, I don't think any of this will affect Layla Moran's parliamentary constituency of Oxford West and Abingdon: the councillors are from Oxford East.
