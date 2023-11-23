Thursday, November 23, 2023

Radio One's Tom Browne sounded exactly like James Mason

I remember Tom Browne, who compered Radio One's Sunday afternoon chart show Solid Gold Sixty in the early 1970s, as having a deep, warm voice.

And Wikipedia does indeed tell us that, like Stuart Henry, he was an actor before he was a DJ. A graduate of RADA, no less,

But when I found a clip of him, I was still startled to find that he sounded exactly like James Mason. Not exactly poptastic, great mate.

The clip does confirm my memory that the charts in 1975 were a mess. They were choked with novelty records, glam had died and punk was still slouching towards Soho to be born.

