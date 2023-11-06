Commissioned by Northampton Town Council, this short, light-hearted film looks at Northamptonshire’s connections to the gunpowder plot.
A Northamptonshire Conspiracy was made by Northampton Film Festival using local talent. It features many Northampton and Northamptonshire locations, including Delapre Abbey, Rushton Hall and Ashby Manor House.
The film premiered on a big screen on Northampton Racecourse on Sunday as part of Northampton Town Council’s Bonfire Night celebrations.
