Lib Dems call on Welsh government to save the Centre for Alternative Technology

Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, has called on the Welsh Government to help save the Centre for Alternative Technology in Machynlleth, which celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this year.
She told the County Times:
"I was saddened to hear of the news that the Centre for Alternative Technology in Machynlleth has been closed to visitors due to a lack of funds, placing 14 jobs at risk.
"For many people, the centre was an entry point that opened their eyes to what was possible and practical when it comes to sustainable energy.
"At a time when we urgently need to transition to net zero, centres like CAT which inspire the next generation to think sustainability are vital in the fight against climate change.
It Is vital that the Welsh government step in and extend a helping hand to the centre during this difficult time to prevent further job losses and potentially reopen the centre."
The paper says the centre hopes to reopen if it is successful in securing Levelling Up funding for an 'overhaul'.
