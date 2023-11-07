Ever seen in the same room? Bernard Williams and Nigel Farage

As well as being Shirley Williams' first husband, Bernard Williams was arguably the foremost British moral philosopher of the late 20th century.
I met him round about 1980, while I was doing my philosophy degree at York. We had a philosophy society and would ask eminent philosophers for dinner and a bit of discussion afterwards. Bernard Williams was one of the guests I recall, and another was a young American called Daniel Dennett.
You can hear Bernard Williams above discussing linguistic philosophy with Bryan Magee. Click on the arrow to play a short clip I have selected, or go to YouTube to watch the whole programme.
Williams is a wonderfully intelligent and lucid speaker, but what worries me, watching him today, is the extent to which he looks and sounds like a hugely erudite version of Nigel Farage.
