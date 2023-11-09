The Joy of Six 1177

Warwick Mansell looks at how the strict and draconian policies that some schools have in place for managing pupil behaviour are being questioned by worried parents, and asks why the government is not doing more to address concerns.
"These actions are unprecedented. They show that Shropshire Council was in a frenzy about getting its plans for the road approved. They have undermined the councils reputation as a democratic body." Andy Boddington on attempts to silence critics of the controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.
Stephanie Gaunt finds that new government proposals would make her an extremist.
"Of course, upon its 50th anniversary, now that Brexit is well and truly upon us, The Wicker Man is even more apposite. A tweed-wearing establishment figure stirs up a 'local island for local people!' where we will gather our own fruit and burn our bridges to the mainland/continent in a bid to solve our own issues in 'broad, sunlit uplands'." Tim Pelan on the pagan British weirdness of The Wicker Man.
Sarah Patey takes us to the country bolthole of the composer and recusant William Byrd.
