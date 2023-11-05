Odyssey: Native New Yorker

I heard this song twice on Friday. First piped into Tesco's and then again on the soundtrack of the film The Eyes of Laura Mars. I got the message.
Native New Yorker was written by Sandy Linzer and Denny Randell, and first recorded in 1977 by Fanki Valli. But it was the New York disco band Odyssey who had a hit with it on both sides of the Atlantic: they reached number 5 in the UK singles chart early the following year.
Indeed, Odyssey enjoyed more success over here - three more big hits including a number 1 - and eventually based themselves in Britain.
